Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,672 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 3.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 5.9% in the third quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 18,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 2.4% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in Stellantis by 1.4% during the third quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 102,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 32.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stellantis Stock Up 1.0 %

STLA stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $18.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.02.

Stellantis Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.1664 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Stellantis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis NV engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of vehicles. It offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands. The company was founded on April 01, 2014 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

