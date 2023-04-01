Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Rating Increased to Outperform at Moffett Nathanson

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $155.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $161.00. Moffett Nathanson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.81% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.07.
Crown Castle Stock Performance
Shares of CCI stock opened at $133.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.80. Crown Castle has a 52 week low of $121.71 and a 52 week high of $199.97.
Institutional Trading of Crown Castle
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 847.4% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Crown Castle Company Profile
Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.
