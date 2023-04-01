Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Rating Increased to Outperform at Moffett Nathanson

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $155.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $161.00. Moffett Nathanson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.07.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $133.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.80. Crown Castle has a 52 week low of $121.71 and a 52 week high of $199.97.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 847.4% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

