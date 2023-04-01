Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Maxim Group

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CUTR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cutera in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Cutera from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cutera from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Cutera in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.
Cutera Stock Performance
Cutera stock opened at $23.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.51. Cutera has a 1-year low of $22.49 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $463.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.58.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cutera
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUTR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Cutera by 255.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,412,942 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $52,985,000 after buying an additional 1,015,606 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cutera by 19,653.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 908,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 903,876 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cutera by 808.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 710,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,659,000 after purchasing an additional 632,612 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 73.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,135,198 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,570,000 after acquiring an additional 478,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 652.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,054 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,489,000 after acquiring an additional 219,442 shares in the last quarter.
About Cutera
Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.
