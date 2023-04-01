Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Maxim Group

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CUTR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cutera in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Cutera from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cutera from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Cutera in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Cutera stock opened at $23.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.51. Cutera has a 1-year low of $22.49 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $463.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.58.

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Cutera had a negative return on equity of 489.05% and a negative net margin of 32.62%. The company had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cutera will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUTR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Cutera by 255.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,412,942 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $52,985,000 after buying an additional 1,015,606 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cutera by 19,653.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 908,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 903,876 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cutera by 808.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 710,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,659,000 after purchasing an additional 632,612 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 73.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,135,198 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,570,000 after acquiring an additional 478,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 652.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,054 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,489,000 after acquiring an additional 219,442 shares in the last quarter.

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

