Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Short Interest Up 30.2% in March

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 623,300 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the February 28th total of 478,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 408,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Danone Stock Performance

Shares of Danone stock opened at $12.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.42 and a 200 day moving average of $10.59. Danone has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $12.59.

Get Danone alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on DANOY. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Danone from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Danone from €70.00 ($75.27) to €65.00 ($69.89) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Societe Generale cut Danone from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danone from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.60.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe; North America; China, North Asia & Oceania; and Rest of the World. The company was founded on February 2, 1899 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.