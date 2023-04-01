Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Argus raised their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.86.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $412.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $411.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $405.06. The company has a market capitalization of $122.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.80%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

