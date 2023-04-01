DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,150,000 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the February 28th total of 30,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Approximately 16.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

DISH opened at $9.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. DISH Network has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $33.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.93.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DISH Network will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other DISH Network news, Director James Defranco purchased 1,450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $15,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,567,658 shares in the company, valued at $38,673,412.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have acquired a total of 2,100,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,877,000 over the last 90 days. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 3,175.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 70,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 31,688 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DISH shares. Bank of America downgraded DISH Network from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on DISH Network from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DISH Network from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

