Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity Group

Stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Driven Brands from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Driven Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.56.

Driven Brands Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ DRVN opened at $30.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Driven Brands has a 52 week low of $24.62 and a 52 week high of $35.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.42 and its 200 day moving average is $29.28. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.16, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Driven Brands

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $539.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.19 million. Driven Brands had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 11.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Driven Brands will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Driven Brands by 18.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $967,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Driven Brands by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

