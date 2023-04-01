DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DTE Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,418,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,694,286,000 after purchasing an additional 677,802 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DTE Energy by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,213,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,095,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in DTE Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,288,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,192,570,000 after purchasing an additional 372,903 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in DTE Energy by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,431,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,910,000 after purchasing an additional 605,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,286,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,268,000 after purchasing an additional 577,589 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

DTE stock opened at $109.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $100.64 and a 1 year high of $140.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.15. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.58.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.9525 dividend. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.56.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

