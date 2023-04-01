Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) VP Ryan F. Urness Sells 3,300 Shares

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $313,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,365.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dycom Industries stock opened at $93.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.29. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.21 and a 52-week high of $122.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.33.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $917.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

