Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the February 28th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NYSE EOCW opened at $10.25 on Friday. Elliott Opportunity II has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.03.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Elliott Opportunity II by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Elliott Opportunity II by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elliott Opportunity II in the second quarter worth $218,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elliott Opportunity II during the second quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elliott Opportunity II during the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. 61.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Elliott Opportunity II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.
