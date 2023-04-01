Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $87.10

Shares of Empiric Student Property plc (LON:ESP – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 87.10 ($1.07) and traded as low as GBX 86.70 ($1.07). Empiric Student Property shares last traded at GBX 90.30 ($1.11), with a volume of 2,338,417 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Empiric Student Property from GBX 97 ($1.19) to GBX 100 ($1.23) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.
Empiric Student Property Stock Up 3.8 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £544.83 million, a P/E ratio of 820.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 87.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 86.57.
Empiric Student Property Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at Empiric Student Property
In related news, insider Alice Avis acquired 53,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.06) per share, for a total transaction of £46,096 ($56,635.95). Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Empiric Student Property Company Profile
Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.
Featured Articles
