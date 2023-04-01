Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $87.10

Shares of Empiric Student Property plc (LON:ESP – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 87.10 ($1.07) and traded as low as GBX 86.70 ($1.07). Empiric Student Property shares last traded at GBX 90.30 ($1.11), with a volume of 2,338,417 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Empiric Student Property from GBX 97 ($1.19) to GBX 100 ($1.23) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £544.83 million, a P/E ratio of 820.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 87.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 86.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a GBX 0.88 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Empiric Student Property’s previous dividend of $0.63. Empiric Student Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,636.36%.

In related news, insider Alice Avis acquired 53,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.06) per share, for a total transaction of £46,096 ($56,635.95). Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

