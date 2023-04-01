Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.52

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.52 and last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 112395 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enel Chile in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 857.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 188,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 168,817 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 85,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 47,411 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,496,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 890,978 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 139,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 52,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

