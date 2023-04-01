Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.52

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.52 and last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 112395 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enel Chile in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.01.
Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.
