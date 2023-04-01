Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Argus

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Argus from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Argus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 8.61% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.25.
Eversource Energy Price Performance
Eversource Energy stock opened at $78.26 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $70.54 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57.
Insider Activity at Eversource Energy
In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $157,538.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Eversource Energy
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,413,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,462,474,000 after purchasing an additional 871,683 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,182,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,963,221,000 after purchasing an additional 499,204 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,057,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604,649 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,542,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $632,367,000 after purchasing an additional 24,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,423,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $621,332,000 after buying an additional 184,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.
Eversource Energy Company Profile
Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.
