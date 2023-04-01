Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Argus

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Argus from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Argus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 8.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $78.26 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $70.54 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $157,538.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,413,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,462,474,000 after purchasing an additional 871,683 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,182,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,963,221,000 after purchasing an additional 499,204 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,057,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604,649 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,542,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $632,367,000 after purchasing an additional 24,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,423,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $621,332,000 after buying an additional 184,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

