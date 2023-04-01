Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXAS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Exact Sciences by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $67.81 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $76.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.23 and a 200-day moving average of $50.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Insider Activity

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.18. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.28) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 4,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $292,217.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,173,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,723,927.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 5,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,495. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 4,527 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $292,217.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,173,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,723,927.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,915,586. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on EXAS. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.14.

Exact Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.