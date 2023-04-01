Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 339 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after acquiring an additional 16,454 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,591,000 after buying an additional 18,999 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $54.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.03. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $66.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $87.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 35.88% and a negative net margin of 102.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 242.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 15,604 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $847,453.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,462,361.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 53,968 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $2,689,225.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 15,604 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $847,453.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,462,361.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 268,827 shares of company stock valued at $12,596,937. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.