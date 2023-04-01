Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $568,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 157.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded SBA Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on SBA Communications from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.87.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

SBAC stock opened at $261.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 62.01 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $270.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.38. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $236.20 and a one year high of $379.99.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($1.94). The firm had revenue of $686.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.40 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 80.76%.

SBA Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.