Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.15

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.15 and traded as low as C$0.15. Falcon Oil & Gas shares last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 55,534 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.13. The company has a market cap of C$156 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. It holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

