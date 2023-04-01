Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Sells $181,622.01 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $181,622.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,575,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,975,445.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 20th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $170,905.53.
- On Thursday, March 16th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $175,817.25.
- On Monday, March 6th, Artur Bergman sold 32,388 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $491,973.72.
- On Wednesday, March 1st, Artur Bergman sold 2,420 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $33,734.80.
- On Tuesday, February 21st, Artur Bergman sold 1,101 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $17,065.50.
- On Thursday, February 16th, Artur Bergman sold 56,769 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $893,544.06.
Fastly Price Performance
Shares of FSLY stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.53. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $20.03.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastly
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 5.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,899,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,843,000 after purchasing an additional 582,897 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fastly by 27.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,916,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111,822 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Fastly by 114.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,466,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989,496 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,697,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,870,000. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Fastly
Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
