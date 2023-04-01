FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 793 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in FedEx by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FedEx Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on FedEx from $179.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on FedEx from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.96.

FedEx stock opened at $228.49 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $248.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.46. The company has a market cap of $57.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Further Reading

