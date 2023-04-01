Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $337.61

Fidelity European Trust PLC (LON:FEV – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 337.61 ($4.15) and traded as low as GBX 335.50 ($4.12). Fidelity European Trust shares last traded at GBX 337 ($4.14), with a volume of 749,981 shares.

Fidelity European Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,407.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 337.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 316.25.

Get Fidelity European Trust alerts:

Fidelity European Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a GBX 4.62 ($0.06) dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity European Trust’s previous dividend of $3.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. Fidelity European Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -5,714.29%.

Fidelity European Trust Company Profile

Fidelity European Trust PLC is an open-ended equity fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity European Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity European Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.