Fiduciary Alliance LLC Invests $4.45 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 52,948 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,000. Amazon.com makes up about 1.2% of Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 35,581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 40,240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 273.7% during the fourth quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 146,482 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,407,000 after acquiring an additional 107,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 24,435 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.93.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $103.29 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of -385.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.65.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,225,308 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

