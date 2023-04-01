First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Hits New 1-Year High at $219.55

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $219.55 and last traded at $215.67, with a volume of 391332 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $215.35.

Several brokerages have commented on FSLR. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $75.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on First Solar from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.83.

The stock has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -517.84 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total value of $5,488,505.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,413 shares in the company, valued at $22,408,967.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $205,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total value of $5,488,505.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,408,967.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,909 shares of company stock valued at $7,870,618 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,049,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 1,046.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,518,401 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,912 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Solar by 197.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after buying an additional 887,443 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,340 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $326,050,000 after purchasing an additional 780,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth $100,007,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

