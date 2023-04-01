Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Position Raised by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,011 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 65.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 82.7% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 695.8% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,183 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.22.

Insider Activity

Ford Motor Trading Up 2.5 %

In related news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,981.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

F opened at $12.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $50.23 billion, a PE ratio of -24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.53. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -117.65%.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.