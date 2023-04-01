Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) CAO Sells $235,620.07 in Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $235,620.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of FWONK stock opened at $74.83 on Friday. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $76.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.26 and its 200 day moving average is $64.09. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 2,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Formula One Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,481,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,970,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,369,000 after purchasing an additional 58,281 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Formula One Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Formula One Group from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Formula One Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Formula One Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

