Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the February 28th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Fuchs Petrolub Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of FUPBY stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.72. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $10.52.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

