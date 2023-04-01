General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC lowered its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up 0.3% of Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.1% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 31.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,273,000 after buying an additional 337,999 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,859,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 8.1% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 103,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 95.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.15.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

General Dynamics Stock Performance

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GD opened at $228.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.49. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $207.42 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Featured Stories

