GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Equities researchers at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on GitLab from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. FBN Securities began coverage on GitLab in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on GitLab in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on GitLab from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

GitLab stock opened at $34.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.15 and a 200 day moving average of $45.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -29.31 and a beta of -0.18. GitLab has a one year low of $30.92 and a one year high of $70.96.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.59 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 23.18% and a negative net margin of 40.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GitLab will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other GitLab news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $312,222.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 869,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,721,434.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 10,406 shares of company stock valued at $483,466 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in GitLab by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,952,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in GitLab by 73.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,132,000 after buying an additional 1,973,796 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in GitLab by 7,180.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,298,000 after buying an additional 1,898,622 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at $71,823,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in GitLab by 178.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,350,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,353,000 after buying an additional 865,315 shares during the last quarter. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

