Guggenheim Boosts Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $440.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Guggenheim from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of a number of other reports. KGI Securities upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $406.73.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $364.19 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $410.70. The company has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.52, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $312.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.88.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

