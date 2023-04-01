Guggenheim Cuts Stem (NYSE:STEM) Price Target to $11.00

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Guggenheim from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 94.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on STEM. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Stem from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Friday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Stem from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on Stem from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Stem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.18.

Get Stem alerts:

Stem Stock Performance

NYSE:STEM opened at $5.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.78. Stem has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Insider Transactions at Stem

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $155.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.26 million. Stem had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 34.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stem will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kim Homenock sold 27,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $181,863.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,592.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Kim Homenock sold 27,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $181,863.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,592.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Rahul Shukla sold 4,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $34,508.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,331.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,472 shares of company stock worth $300,029 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Stem by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 74,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Stem by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Stem by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,490,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,887,000 after purchasing an additional 54,271 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Stem by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 62,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

About Stem

(Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.