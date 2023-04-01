Guggenheim Increases PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $110.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $105.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.37% from the stock’s current price.

PVH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PVH from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their target price on PVH to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PVH in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PVH from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.78.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH Price Performance

PVH opened at $89.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.54. PVH has a 1 year low of $43.49 and a 1 year high of $94.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. PVH had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PVH will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $140,292.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,908. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PVH

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PVH by 38.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $258,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,002 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,380,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in PVH by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,067,000 after buying an additional 148,917 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,658,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of PVH by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,579,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,762,000 after buying an additional 84,262 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PVH

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.