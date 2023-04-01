Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $273.87

Shares of Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 273.87 ($3.36) and traded as low as GBX 258.50 ($3.18). Henderson Far East Income shares last traded at GBX 261.10 ($3.21), with a volume of 316,303 shares.

Henderson Far East Income Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 273.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 270.36. The company has a market capitalization of £413.49 million, a PE ratio of 5,205.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Henderson Far East Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 2.07%. Henderson Far East Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Henderson Far East Income

In related news, insider Timothy Clissold acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 283 ($3.48) per share, with a total value of £28,300 ($34,770.86). 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Henderson Far East Income Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Pacific, Australasia, Japan, and India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

