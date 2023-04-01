Henderson Opportunities Trust (LON:HOT) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,126.10

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc (LON:HOT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,126.10 ($13.84) and traded as low as GBX 1,003.75 ($12.33). Henderson Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,027.50 ($12.62), with a volume of 17,431 shares traded.

Henderson Opportunities Trust Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a market cap of £81.17 million, a P/E ratio of -242.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.22, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,126.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,083.17.

Henderson Opportunities Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share. This is a positive change from Henderson Opportunities Trust’s previous dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. Henderson Opportunities Trust’s payout ratio is presently -803.78%.

About Henderson Opportunities Trust

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

