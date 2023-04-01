Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 280.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Hess by 92.3% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hess during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Hess by 131.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Hess Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $132.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $90.34 and a 52 week high of $160.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.26 and its 200 day moving average is $136.13. The company has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.55.

Hess Increases Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.438 per share. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 24.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $15,878,271.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,148,277.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $993,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,404,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $15,878,271.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,752 shares in the company, valued at $130,148,277.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 235,220 shares of company stock valued at $33,298,936. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

