Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Director Sells $202,852.00 in Stock

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $202,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,174.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Hormel Foods Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of HRL opened at $39.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.54 and its 200 day moving average is $45.08. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.18.
Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HRL shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Argus downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 1,673.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.
About Hormel Foods
Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.
See Also
