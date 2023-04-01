Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HRL. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,030,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $202,852.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,174.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HRL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Argus lowered Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

HRL stock opened at $39.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $55.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.08. The company has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.18.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.45%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.