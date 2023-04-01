HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Acquired by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 180,177 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,585 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in HP were worth $4,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of HP by 89.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after acquiring an additional 413,491 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of HP by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 97,178 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in HP by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in HP during the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $199,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,532. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $199,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,532. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $922,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,819,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,140 shares of company stock worth $1,556,436 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ opened at $29.35 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.98.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HPQ. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.19.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

