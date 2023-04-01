Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $49.69

Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.69 and last traded at $49.30, with a volume of 4496 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.78.

HY has been the subject of several recent research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.32 and a 200 day moving average of $31.57. The firm has a market cap of $856.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.322 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.38%.

In related news, insider Martha S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $68,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 18.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 190.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

