Hyve Group Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEPF) Short Interest Up 30.3% in March

Hyve Group Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the February 28th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Hyve Group Stock Performance

Shares of ITEPF stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. Hyve Group has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.74.

Get Hyve Group alerts:

Hyve Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences and other related activities. The firm offers content marketing, website designing, channel campaigns and marketing automation services. It operates through the following segments: Global Brands, Asia, Central Asia, Eastern & Southern Europe, Russia and UK.

Receive News & Ratings for Hyve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.