Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,287 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 50.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 282.7% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.40.

Insider Activity

Illumina Trading Up 3.2 %

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total value of $102,290.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,909,471.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,909,471.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,773.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,186 shares of company stock worth $2,255,837. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN opened at $232.55 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $371.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.70 and its 200-day moving average is $209.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). Illumina had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Stories

