IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT) Trading Up 11.7%

Shares of IMPACT Silver Corp. (CVE:IPT – Get Rating) shot up 11.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. 406,658 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 328% from the average session volume of 95,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

IMPACT Silver Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$56.31 million, a PE ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 7.14.

About IMPACT Silver

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. It primarily owns interests in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver-Gold District and the Capire Mineral District covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

