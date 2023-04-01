Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) Director Buys $188,973.80 in Stock

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) Director Robert Lorne Hopfner acquired 51,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $188,973.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,712,228 shares in the company, valued at $10,035,243.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Lorne Hopfner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 29th, Robert Lorne Hopfner purchased 344,592 shares of Inozyme Pharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.54 per share, with a total value of $1,564,447.68.

Inozyme Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ INZY opened at $5.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.24. The company has a current ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 8.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $6.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inozyme Pharma

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INZY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Inozyme Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Friday, February 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INZY. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC grew its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 67.2% in the second quarter. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC now owns 2,661,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,000 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,625,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,696,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,862,000 after buying an additional 351,586 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 37.4% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,193,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after buying an additional 324,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in Inozyme Pharma by 2,618.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 271,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 261,800 shares during the period. 76.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

