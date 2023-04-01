Insider Buying: Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) CIO Buys $149,000.00 in Stock

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) CIO Drew Gordon purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now owns 116,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $6.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $28.66.
Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.04%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently -256.40%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 269.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Hudson Pacific Properties
Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.
