Insider Buying: Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) CIO Buys $149,000.00 in Stock

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) CIO Drew Gordon purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now owns 116,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $6.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $28.66.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.04%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently -256.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

A number of research firms have recently commented on HPP. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 269.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

