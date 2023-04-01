Insider Buying: Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Major Shareholder Buys 35,000 Shares of Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $249,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,562,536 shares in the company, valued at $18,245,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 150,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $1,126,500.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $372,500.00.

On Friday, March 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 150,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $1,122,000.00.

Shares of TLYS stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $10.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.45. The company has a market cap of $230.07 million, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.77.

TLYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tilly’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on Tilly’s from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLYS. Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new position in Tilly’s in the fourth quarter worth $40,529,000. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,451,000. Shay Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 417.6% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 717,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 579,046 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after purchasing an additional 435,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,765,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tilly’s

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

