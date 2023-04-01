Insider Buying: Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Director Purchases $152,973.00 in Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) Director Philip Liang purchased 73,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $152,973.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 623,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,827.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Philip Liang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 23rd, Philip Liang purchased 73,500 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $125,685.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Philip Liang acquired 49,800 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.37 per share, with a total value of $118,026.00.

On Thursday, March 9th, Philip Liang purchased 37,100 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $92,750.00.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Philip Liang acquired 30,000 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $78,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Philip Liang purchased 12,500 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $35,375.00.

On Monday, February 13th, Philip Liang bought 15,700 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $48,984.00.

On Friday, February 10th, Philip Liang acquired 60,480 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $185,068.80.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Philip Liang bought 79,009 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $240,977.45.

On Monday, February 6th, Philip Liang purchased 26,811 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $81,773.55.

Vicarious Surgical Stock Up 3.7 %

Vicarious Surgical stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $285.93 million, a PE ratio of 75.67 and a beta of 1.25. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $5.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical ( NYSE:RBOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $1,052,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 318.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 169,682 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Finally, DDD Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,887,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 859,374 shares during the period. 42.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

