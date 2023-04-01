Insider Selling: Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Director Sells 24,744 Shares of Stock

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield stock opened at $32.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.41. Brookfield Co. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $59.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BN. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

