Insider Selling: Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Director Sells 24,744 Shares of Stock

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Brookfield Stock Performance
Shares of Brookfield stock opened at $32.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.41. Brookfield Co. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $59.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.
Brookfield Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BN. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Brookfield
Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brookfield (BN)
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.