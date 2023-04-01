Insider Selling: CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) CAO Sells $171,190.80 in Stock

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Rating) CAO Paul M. Gohr sold 11,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $171,190.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,203 shares in the company, valued at $709,015.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CECO Environmental Price Performance

CECO Environmental stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.46. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $16.73. The stock has a market cap of $481.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.38.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.95 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 9.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About CECO Environmental

CECO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

(Get Rating)

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

