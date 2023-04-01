Insider Selling: Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) CAO Sells $235,620.07 in Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $235,620.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Formula One Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FWONA opened at $67.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.64. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $69.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter. Formula One Group had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 21.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula One Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,853,000 after acquiring an additional 23,691 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Formula One Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Formula One Group by 41.4% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FWONA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Formula One Group from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Wednesday.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Featured Articles

