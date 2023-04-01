Insider Selling: Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) CAO Sells $235,620.07 in Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $235,620.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Formula One Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FWONA opened at $67.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.64. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $69.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter. Formula One Group had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 21.69%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
FWONA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Formula One Group from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Wednesday.
Formula One Group Company Profile
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.
