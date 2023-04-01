Insider Selling: Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CMO Sells $172,720.00 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $172,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,074 shares in the company, valued at $909,975.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Scott Fitzgerald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 23rd, Scott Fitzgerald sold 802 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $30,901.06.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 148 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $5,572.20.

Intapp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTA opened at $44.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.25. Intapp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $45.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). The business had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.52 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 29.75%. Equities analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Intapp by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Intapp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Intapp by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intapp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Intapp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 121,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Intapp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intapp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Intapp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Further Reading

