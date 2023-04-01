Insider Selling: Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Insider Sells $220,250.00 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) insider Thad Jampol sold 5,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $220,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 616,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,159,247.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thad Jampol also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 27th, Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $647,550.00.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Thad Jampol sold 5,000 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $146,800.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Thad Jampol sold 13,903 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $349,799.48.

INTA opened at $44.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.25. Intapp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $45.44.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). The company had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.52 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 29.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Intapp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Intapp from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Intapp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intapp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Intapp by 19.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Intapp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Intapp by 23.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intapp during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Intapp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 121,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

