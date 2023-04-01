Insider Selling: Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) EVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $197,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,845.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of LBTYK opened at $20.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.93 and its 200-day moving average is $19.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $27.00.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.
