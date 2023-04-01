Insider Selling: Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) EVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $197,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,845.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Shares of LBTYK opened at $20.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.93 and its 200-day moving average is $19.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $27.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Global

About Liberty Global

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LBTYK. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 318.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 443.0% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 164.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares in the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

